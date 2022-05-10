Raymond James & Associates Grows Holdings in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 4.70% of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF worth $6,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF by 135.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RYJ opened at $53.11 on Tuesday. Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.11 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.88.

Guggenheim Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Raymond James SB-1 Equity Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities, which comprises the Index and depositary receipts representing securities, which comprises the Index.

