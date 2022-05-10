Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,161 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.35% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $6,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $83.55 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $83.26 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.44.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

