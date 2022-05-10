Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.08% of Universal Display worth $6,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Universal Display by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Universal Display by 229.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.89.

Shares of OLED opened at $122.49 on Tuesday. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.97 and a fifty-two week high of $237.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.81 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

