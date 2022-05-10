Raymond James & Associates Has $6.48 Million Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127,663 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.06% of Comerica worth $6,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

CMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.95.

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CMA opened at $78.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.73 and its 200-day moving average is $89.97. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Comerica Profile (Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.