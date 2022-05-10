Raymond James & Associates Has $6.56 Million Stock Holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 841,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,287 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $6,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KYN. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 532.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 61,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 26,762 shares during the period.

KYN stock opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average is $8.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th.

In related news, insider Kayne Anderson Capital Advisor sold 54,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $457,718.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

