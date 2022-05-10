Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,223 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.40% of Ingles Markets worth $6,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 417.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingles Markets stock opened at $94.65 on Tuesday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.95 and a 1-year high of $101.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 4.50%.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingles Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

