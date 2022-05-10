Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,660 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.25% of Everbridge worth $6,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EVBG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 92.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 15.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 41.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the third quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 6.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $34,229.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,378 shares in the company, valued at $102,515.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Everbridge from $75.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 0.83. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $167.40.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $100.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.82 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

