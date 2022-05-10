Raymond James & Associates Sells 2,341 Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 30,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 93,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:RNP opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.31. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.37 and a 1-year high of $29.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

