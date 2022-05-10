Raymond James & Associates Sells 5,255 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.14% of Q2 worth $6,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Q2 by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,388,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,560,000 after buying an additional 198,041 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Q2 by 198.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,991,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,083 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Q2 by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,644,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,910,000 after purchasing an additional 196,729 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,484,000 after purchasing an additional 586,845 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Q2 by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,082,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,768,000 after purchasing an additional 65,427 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $3,169,458.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 5,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $342,864.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,915 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Q2 stock opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.38 and a 12-month high of $108.89.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 21.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Q2 from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $92.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Q2 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

