Raymond James & Associates Trims Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 25,428 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.11% of Texas Roadhouse worth $6,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $198,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 2,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $229,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,799 shares of company stock worth $872,001 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $77.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.09 and a 200-day moving average of $86.04. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.54 and a 52 week high of $104.53.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.14%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

