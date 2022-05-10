Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,128 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Red Rock Resorts worth $6,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 99.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RRR. Bank of America downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $37.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.48. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 2.32.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $401.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.32 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 21.30%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

