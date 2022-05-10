Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,163 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000. Apple makes up 0.5% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Apple by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.39.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $152.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.25 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

