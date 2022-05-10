Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,470 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Scientific Games worth $6,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Scientific Games by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hamish Mclennan acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.03 per share, with a total value of $377,195.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $58.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.86. Scientific Games Co. has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $90.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.57.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $580.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.79 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SGMS. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.45.

Scientific Games Corporation, doing business as Light & Wonder Inc, develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

