Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) CFO Brian E. Donley Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) CFO Brian E. Donley purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $19,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,250.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SVC stock opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $15.39.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 28.63% and a negative net margin of 28.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,469,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,890,000 after buying an additional 30,252 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,853,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,780,000 after buying an additional 58,813 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 2,193.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 657,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,376,000 after buying an additional 629,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,409,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,009,000 after buying an additional 25,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SVC shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

