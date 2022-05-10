SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 88.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Shake Shack by 633.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Shake Shack by 61.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHAK opened at $48.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.00. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $111.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -93.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $81.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.71.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

