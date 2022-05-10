Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 62,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $81.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.71.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $48.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.69 and a beta of 1.45. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $111.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $203.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.64 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Shake Shack (Get Rating)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.