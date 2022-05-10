Skylands Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 840 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.37.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $264.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $290.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.33. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $238.07 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.