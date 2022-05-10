SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of SL Green Realty worth $6,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on SLG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.28.

In other news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $282,946.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $275,223.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $65.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.40.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 57.70%. The company had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.3108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.08%.

SL Green Realty Profile (Get Rating)

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.