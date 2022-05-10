SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,303 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,829 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.12% of SouthState worth $6,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SouthState by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,290,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,077,000 after buying an additional 118,019 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of SouthState by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,151,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,544 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SouthState by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,593,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,777,000 after purchasing an additional 62,332 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SouthState in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,572,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SouthState by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,252,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,204,000 after purchasing an additional 140,866 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSB. StockNews.com raised SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $77.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SouthState Co. has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $93.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.40.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $347.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

In other SouthState news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 4,950 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $420,849.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $129,275.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,285 shares of company stock worth $796,555 over the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

