Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Holdings Decreased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,492,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.15% of Southwestern Energy worth $6,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,507 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 22,428 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,187,680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after buying an additional 2,382,025 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 100,699 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 32,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 253,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 149,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 203.77% and a negative net margin of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.53.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

