Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Director Edward L. Kuntz Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) Director Edward L. Kuntz bought 5,000 shares of Stabilis Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $20,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,975.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNG opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.00. Stabilis Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $10.47.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Stabilis Solutions had a negative return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 10.15%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stabilis Solutions stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Stabilis Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SLNG Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Stabilis Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

SLNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Stabilis Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Stabilis Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services.

