State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 8,582 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,789,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in MP Materials by 3,171.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 843,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,175,000 after buying an additional 817,393 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,823,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in MP Materials by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,367,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,079,000 after buying an additional 321,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in MP Materials by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,649,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,900,000 after buying an additional 253,712 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $38.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a current ratio of 21.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.54. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $60.19.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.18. MP Materials had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 46.66%. The company had revenue of $166.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. MP Materials’s revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MP Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

In related news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $17,528,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Elliot Dean Hoops bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.01 per share, with a total value of $176,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,935,876 shares of company stock valued at $216,329,320. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

