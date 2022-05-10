State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Denbury were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Denbury by 885.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of Denbury by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE DEN opened at $65.07 on Tuesday. Denbury Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $91.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 3.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.09.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. Denbury had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $411.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Denbury’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DEN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denbury currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.97.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

