State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLGT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 18.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 41.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 356.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 29.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $25,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLGT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $50.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.86. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.55. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $112.00.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.50 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

