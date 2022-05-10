State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 5,380.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 12.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX stock opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79.

MEDNAX ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $482.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MD shares. StockNews.com cut MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut MEDNAX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on MEDNAX from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MEDNAX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

