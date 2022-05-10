State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $64.98 on Tuesday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.71 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.38.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HLNE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $111.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

