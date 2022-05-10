State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 14,749 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 293.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,749 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHCT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 57.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 33,781 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 10.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 12.8% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of CHCT opened at $37.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.93 million, a PE ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.52.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 203.49%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

