State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 572 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 3.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter worth $26,000.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $417,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 403,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,838,041.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $101,083.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,516,270.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,838 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,171. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CARG shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $29.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,491.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.58. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $23.86 and a one year high of $50.03.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.66 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

