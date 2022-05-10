State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 26.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after buying an additional 111,942 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 151.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 20,499 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 118,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.87. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 34.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.61%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRT. StockNews.com began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Compass Point upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

