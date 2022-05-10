State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 140 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Albany International were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Albany International by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,787,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $367,994,000 after purchasing an additional 56,201 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,738,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $242,177,000 after acquiring an additional 44,531 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,072,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,451,000 after acquiring an additional 74,489 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 905,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,574,000 after acquiring an additional 558,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 794,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,045,000 after acquiring an additional 53,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $78.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.43. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $74.17 and a 12-month high of $93.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.33.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIN. Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Albany International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.33.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

