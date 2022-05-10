State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 678 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 49,003.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,028,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,627 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,444,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,083,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,917,000 after purchasing an additional 396,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,430,000 after purchasing an additional 170,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,970,000 after purchasing an additional 145,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.02. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

