State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,582 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 79.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after acquiring an additional 144,589 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 12.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 7.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

ABCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $42.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.61. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $39.67 and a twelve month high of $59.85.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.97 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.53%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

