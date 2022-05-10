State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,806 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $70.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.61. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.82 and a fifty-two week high of $80.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $144.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.21 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Independent Bank Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 30.40%.

In other news, EVP James C. White sold 5,371 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $376,292.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,663.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 2,725 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $208,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,068 shares of company stock worth $874,386. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

