Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 4,638 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,638 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $264.58 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $238.07 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $290.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.33.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.37.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.