Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Holdings Lifted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,705 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Sunrun by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Sunrun by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Sunrun by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Sunrun by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,415 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

RUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Saturday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 2.24. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $60.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.38). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $676,518.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,347 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Profile (Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.