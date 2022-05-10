Susquehanna Trims DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Target Price to $100.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on DoorDash from $270.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on DoorDash from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on DoorDash from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.00.

DASH opened at $64.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.95 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.35 and a 200-day moving average of $132.28. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $63.11 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $151,866.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.83, for a total value of $409,950.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 428,322 shares of company stock worth $44,623,551. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 3,850.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 4,016.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

