Swiss National Bank Acquires 300 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of ArcBest worth $6,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ArcBest by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 16,860 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after buying an additional 270,233 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

ARCB opened at $77.42 on Tuesday. ArcBest Co. has a 12-month low of $52.86 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.96.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.95. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.27%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARCB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.10.

In other news, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

