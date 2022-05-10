Swiss National Bank Acquires 32,900 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Invitae worth $6,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Invitae by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 26,700,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,721,000 after buying an additional 782,927 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invitae by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,106,000 after buying an additional 1,873,864 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Invitae by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,576,000 after buying an additional 1,873,864 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Invitae by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,124,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,554,000 after buying an additional 1,086,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitae alerts:

In related news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $131,043.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $120,333.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,611 shares of company stock worth $499,148 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.07.

NYSE NVTA opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $964.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.89. Invitae Co. has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.31 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 148.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.