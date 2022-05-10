Swiss National Bank Acquires New Shares in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 332,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,803,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.08% of Dun & Bradstreet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 136.1% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,111,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,691,000 after purchasing an additional 640,880 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 730.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 155,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 136,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter worth about $2,219,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. purchased 21,825,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $433,460,705.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DNB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -85.00, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.62. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $23.40.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

