Swiss National Bank Buys 39,600 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 878,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Qurate Retail worth $6,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 128.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the third quarter worth $40,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 119.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the third quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.50 to $6.30 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.70.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Qurate Retail had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

