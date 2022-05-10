Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $6,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period.

PBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

PBH stock opened at $57.45 on Tuesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.12 and a twelve month high of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.75.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $266.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

