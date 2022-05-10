Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Dorman Products worth $7,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Dorman Products by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 824,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,066,000 after purchasing an additional 19,433 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Dorman Products by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 650,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Dorman Products by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 612,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,173,000 after purchasing an additional 50,723 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Dorman Products by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 520,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,771,000 after purchasing an additional 28,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Dorman Products by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 425,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,289,000 after purchasing an additional 15,557 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $96.99 on Tuesday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.43 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $401.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

DORM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

In related news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 10,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.83, for a total transaction of $1,027,559.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,682.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

