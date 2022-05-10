Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,886 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Simmons First National worth $7,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SFNC. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 45,524 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 16,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,096 shares in the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SFNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Simmons First National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Simmons First National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other Simmons First National news, CEO George Makris, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.03 per share, for a total transaction of $360,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,954,260.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marty Casteel bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.10 per share, with a total value of $96,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 186,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,504,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $576,850 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simmons First National stock opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.79. Simmons First National Co. has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $32.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.34.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $207.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

