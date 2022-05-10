Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $7,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AJRD opened at $39.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.35. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.47 and a one year high of $49.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.48.

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.20 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

