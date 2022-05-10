Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of CNO Financial Group worth $6,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 295.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $64,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,796.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.19. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 16.20%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

