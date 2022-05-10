Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.15% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $7,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000.

SEAS stock opened at $55.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.67. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.94 and a 12 month high of $76.57. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.23 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 18.25% and a negative return on equity of 2,323.61%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 6,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $465,296.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $137,556.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,800 shares of company stock worth $1,957,859 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.90.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

