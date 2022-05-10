Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,447 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $6,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.39. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.41 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

