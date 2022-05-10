Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $6,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 10.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Aidan Hugh Boucher purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $562,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KW opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.10. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $25.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.80 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 78.16% and a return on equity of 36.77%. Kennedy-Wilson’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.25%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

