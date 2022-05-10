Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Insmed worth $6,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 367.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

INSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $2,237,580.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INSM opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.33. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.06.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.36 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 217.35% and a negative return on equity of 87.87%. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

