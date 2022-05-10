Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Bloom Energy worth $7,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,009,000 after acquiring an additional 661,259 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,176,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,898,000 after buying an additional 362,680 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,349,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,975,000 after purchasing an additional 229,015 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,739,000 after purchasing an additional 210,834 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,577,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,595,000 after purchasing an additional 35,273 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BE opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 3.38. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $37.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a negative return on equity of 2,354.41%. The business had revenue of $201.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 3,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $76,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 61,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $1,308,939.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,218 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,960 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

